Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe's energy crisis worsened this week when Kosovo introduced rolling blackouts to most of its two million citizens, according to Bloomberg. On Thursday, the Kosovo Energy Distribution Services (KEDS) announced rolling two-hour power blackouts for 2 million people due to an "overload" of its electrical grid. KEDS asked customers to reduce power given "insufficient internal generation to cover consumption and the global energy crisis." The Balkan country, Europe's poorest nation, experienced a technical issue at its…