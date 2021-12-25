Top 10 Crypto Metaverse Coins With a Circulating Supply of Over 1 Billion

Cryptocurrency markets have been doing quite well this week, and Metaverse coins are no exception. After Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, it comes as no surprise that we’ve seen an explosion in popularity for crypto Metaverse coins. Some traders seek out high supply coins because they usually have low unit prices. This article lists the top 10 crypto Metaverse coins that have a circulating supply of over 1 trillion, ordered by current supply, lowest to highest. 10. THETA (THETA) – 1 billion THETA describes itself as the next-generation video and entertainment blockchain. It includes an NFT marketplace and a fully open-source