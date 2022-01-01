Ethereum (ETH/USD) price had a strong performance in 2021 as it did better than Bitcoin. It jumped by 400% during the year as its total market capitalization spiked to more than $500 billion. Why did ETH jump? Ethereum is a blockchain platform that enables developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) of all types. It can […]Full Article
Ethereum price prediction: ETH forecast for 2022
Invezz0 shares 2 views
