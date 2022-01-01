Should you buy Apple stock as it approaches the $3T market cap?

Should you buy Apple stock as it approaches the $3T market cap?

Invezz

Published

On Friday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares edged slightly lower despite the news it topped Chinese smartphone sales for the second month running. The technology giant is tipped to eclipse the $3 trillion market cap soon after surging more than 37% this year. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, Apple accounted for 23.6% of the […]

Full Article