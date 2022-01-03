Crude oil price is finding resistance along the crucial level of $80 in the first session of the new year. In the ensuing sessions, COVID-19 concerns and the OPEC+ meeting will be key drivers. 2021 price review The oil market has been characterized by steady recovery in the just concluded year. This follows the drastic […]Full Article
Crude oil price: 2021 review; what to expect in 2022
Invezz0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Crude oil price prediction with the OPEC+ meeting in focus
Invezz
Crude oil price is hovering below the psychologically crucial level of $80 per barrel, which has been the case since late last..
Advertisement
More coverage
Gas Prices Are Predicted To Slip Below $3 Per Gallon in 2022
Gas Prices
Are Predicted
To Slip Below, $3 Per Gallon
in 2022.
The U.S. Energy and Information Administration..
Wibbitz Top Stories