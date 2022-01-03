Oil Prices Jittery Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices fell on Monday morning, erasing small gains from earlier in the day, as OPEC+ is largely expected to continue easing the collective production cuts by 400,000 bpd next month. At the start of trading for 2022, oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade but dropped in the early morning EST amid concerns about the impact of the soaring Omicron variant on fuel demand, especially jet fuel. As of 9:33 a.m. EST on Monday, WTI Crude was down 0.98% at $74.45, and Brent Crude traded down 0.71% to $77.20 a barrel. Earlier in the…