A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) gained more than 60% in the stock market last year, and Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Josh Brown is convinced 2022 will be another great year for the water heaters and boilers manufacturer. Brown explains why he bought AOS On CNBC’s “Halftime Report”, Brown said A.O. Smith was a 150-year-old company that […]Full Article
Josh Brown: this 150-year-old company that ‘owns its space’ is a buy
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What could happen to motoring in 2022 (but definitely won't)
Our very own carvoyant takes a humorous look into the skies and forecasts the automotive events of 2022
First it was..
Autocar