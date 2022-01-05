Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Circulating Supply of Under 250 Million

With the crypto winter coming up, Metaverse crypto coins can make for a good hedge against the market’s potential upcoming devaluation. Some of the more popular options include low supply coins as they usually have higher unit prices. This article looks at our top five hand-picked Metaverse crypto coins with a circulating supply of under 250 million, ordered by current supply, lowest to highest. 5. My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) – 30.6M Scheduled for release this year, My Neighbor Alice is a farm and builder game built on the Chromia blockchain. The game lets players purchase virtual islands and upgrade them