Hedge Funds Turn Bullish On Oil As Omicron Fears Fade

In the final week of 2021, hedge funds bought petroleum futures and options contracts at the fastest pace in four months after market sentiment shifted over the past month from panic over Omicron’s potential impact on oil demand to moderate optimism that this COVID wave would not dent fuel consumption too much. Speculators and portfolio managers now appear more bullish on oil prices after the initial Omicron scare at the end of November that led to panic-selling and to the largest one-day slump in oil since April 2020. Despite…