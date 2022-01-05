Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

$100 oil isn’t necessarily a good thing for the U.S. shale oil industry, several U.S. oil industry executives said this week, according to Bloomberg. $100 oil could hurt the United States’ shale industry. Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield sees oil prices hanging around between $75 and below $100 per barrel. Any more than that—at $110 or $120—Sheffield said, and it would be no help to the industry. Ed Morse, global head of commodities at Citigroup, said if oil reached more than $100, it wouldn’t stay there…