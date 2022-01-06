Top 5 Metaverse Coins to Watch in 2022

For those looking to invest in the Metaverse, the easiest option is to purchase any of the top crypto Metaverse coins, as they all have multi-billion dollar valuations and have a great long-term outlook. This article looks at the top five Metaverse coins to watch in 2022, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest. 5. Enjin Coin (ENJ) – $2.1 billion Founded in 2009, Enjin established itself as a leader in the NFT space with its popular marketplace. ENJ is the ERC20 token powering the Enjin Platform. The goal of the Enjin Platform is to: “make it easy for individuals,