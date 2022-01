APENFT (NFT) has weakened from $0.0000059 to $0.0000025 since November 15, and the current price stands at $0.0000031. The cryptocurrency market is losing its value this Thursday; Bitcoin went below $43000, and the price of APENFT remains under pressure. APENFT transforms art pieces APENFT is a project with the underlying technology of top-notch blockchains with […]