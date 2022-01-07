GameStop stock is slowly gaining ground after experiencing a free fall in November and December 2021. The current surge is because of reports that the retailer is planning to create an NFT marketplace. To help stock traders eying to invest in the GameStop shares, Invezz has created a brief article on what it is and […]Full Article
GameStop stock surge on report it will create NFT marketplace: here is where to buy it
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
GameStop surges 20% on report it's planning a NFT marketplace – with WallStreetBets eyeing a repeat of last year's meme mania
"GME is back on the menu boyz," ran the headline of a WallStreetBets discussion Friday as GameStop stock surged.
Business Insider