Europe’s Gas Prices Rise On Muted Russian Supply, Cold Weather

Europe’s natural gas prices rose again on Monday as extra supply from Russia continues to be limited, while colder temperatures point to higher demand later this week. Natural gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark for European gas, had risen by 5 percent by mid-day on Monday, after yet another day in which gas on the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Belarus to Poland and Germany flows in the reverse direction from Germany to Poland. The Yamal-Europe pipeline has now been sending gas eastwards since December 21, according to data…