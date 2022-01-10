U.S. Emissions Jumped In 2021 As Coal Power Generation Surged

U.S. economy-wide emissions jumped last year from the low levels in 2020 due to the COVID lockdowns, largely because of soaring coal-fired power generation in America, independent research provider Rhodium Group said in a new report on Monday. U.S. greenhouse gas emissions surged by 6.2 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, Rhodium Group said in its preliminary estimates, which put the United States further off track to achieve the Biden Administration's climate goals. Emissions remained 5 percent below pre-pandemic levels, Rhodium Group said, but…