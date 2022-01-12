Consumer prices in the U.S. climbed to a new 40-year high in December, but CIC Wealth’s Malcolm Ethridge says some stocks can withstand the inflationary pressures and do good in 2022. Ethridge’s bull case for PayPal One such name that pops out to him is PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). Ethridge’s positive view on the […]Full Article
What to buy as U.S. inflation hit a new 40-year high
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Biden says the 2022 elections could be illegitimate if the voting rights bills fail
Rumble
President Biden held a news conference marking the one-year anniversary of his inauguration. During his remarks, he touched on his..
Advertisement
More coverage
One-on-One with GOP Rep. Bryan Steil
Rumble
New data shows inflation hit a 40-year high, marking the fastest annual pace since 1982. However, the Biden administration claims..