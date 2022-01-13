After a drastic fall in the past two weeks, Shiba Inu is back on its feet again and this time the push by the Shiba Inu community to have SHIB listed seems to have paid off. There are rumors that Robinhood is anticipating to list the dog-themed meme coin in February. This has caused the […]Full Article
Shiba Inu rallying amid Feb. Robinhood listing rumor: here is where to buy SHIB coin
