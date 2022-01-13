19-Year-Old Hacks into 25 Teslas Simultaneously

A 19-year-old German IT student and hacker said in a series of tweets this week that he had managed to gain remote control over more than 25 Teslas in 13 different countries without the knowledge of their owners. The hacker, David Colombo, said the vulnerability he had exploited was not in Tesla’s infrastructure. The vulnerability was in third-party software used by the car owners. “Nevertheless I now can remotely run commands on 25+ Tesla‘s in 13 countries without the owners knowledge,” David Colombo tweeted, adding, “Regarding…