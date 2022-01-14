Second Life creator returns to lay claim to the Metaverse
Published
It looks like Second Life might be approaching its second coming, with creator Philip Rosedale returning to the project as it prepares to tackle the Metaverse.Full Article
Published
It looks like Second Life might be approaching its second coming, with creator Philip Rosedale returning to the project as it prepares to tackle the Metaverse.Full Article
Second Life creator Philip Rosedale returns to the fold, Disney's patent for a "virtual-world simulator in a real-world venue”..