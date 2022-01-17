Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Watch in 2022

Metaverse stocks are top-rated right now after many had seen significant price hikes in Q4 2021. For those interested in betting on the Metaverse in 2022, buying stocks whose value can benefit from the popularity of virtual reality environments would be the best option. This article looks at our top five Metaverse stocks worth watching in 2022, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest. 5. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) – $100 ($32B) Founded in 2009, Cloudflare is a content delivery network and a DDoS mitigation service. Cloudflare is one of the most popular services used by millions of websites worldwide. This