Top 10 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Circulating Supply Below 100 Million

Low supply Metaverse crypto coins are prevalent among investors looking for projects with higher unit prices. After all, Metaverse crypto coins with unit prices of a few satoshis look more like meme coins than serious projects. This list looks at our top 10 favorite Metaverse crypto coins with a circulating supply below 100 Million, ordered current supply, lowest to highest. 10. Illuvium (ILV) – 642k Initially launching in March 2021, Illuvium is an open-world RPG adventure game built on the Ethereum blockchain. Illuvium features a Metaverse that contains deity-like creatures called Illuvials. Players can discover and collect these creatures as