Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard for Almost $70 Billion

The big news of this week is Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft announced today plans to acquire the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The recent acquisition will make Microsoft the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, following Tencent and Sony. The recent acquisition topples Microsoft’s Bethesda acquisition for over $7.5 billion last year, the company behind the Doom and Fallout franchises. Microsoft is pivoting towards the gaming industry and betting on its future in the coming years. We had seen the Metaverse explode in popularity in Q4 last year, so betting on gaming in the next couple