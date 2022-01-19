JPMorgan: Solana is displacing Ethereum as NFT leader

Ethereum’s (ETH/USD) dominance in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is declining because of high gas fees and congestion, JPMorgan said in an analyst report, quoted by CoinDesk. Ethereum’s share of the NFT market has dropped from around 95% to around 80% in one year. Ethereum also losing market cap share to Solana Since last summer, Solana (SOL/USD) […]