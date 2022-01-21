Ethereum price prediction: Drop to $2,500 can’t be ruled out

Ethereum (ETH/USD) suffered a harsh reversal in the overnight session as worries about regulations continued. The pair declined to a multi-month low of $2,860, which was about $1,000 below its all-time high. Regulatory concerns Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies crashed sharply in the overnight session. Bitcoin fell below $40,000 while the total market value of all […]



