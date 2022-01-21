Peloton CEO blasts rumours of production halt

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) closed Thursday about 25% down on reports it was suspending production of its exercise bikes and treadmills due to waning consumer demand. This morning, however, CEO John Foley blasted the rumours as speculative. CEO Foley’s remarks on Friday In a letter to employees, Foley reiterated that the company wasn’t going […]



