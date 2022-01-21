Why Are Oil Prices And Stock Markets Diverging?
Published
For most of this admittedly still young year, oil and the broad stock market have been moving in opposite directions. Crude futures (CL), even after a couple of down days, finished yesterday around 12% higher than they closed out the year, while the S&P 500 was about 6% lower than on December 31st, 2021. That is a big difference over just three weeks, so why is that happening and, more importantly, what does it mean? There are a lot of reasons why those two markets might move in opposite directions for a while without it being particularly…Full Article