Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (MNG, MEGA, XDOGE)
Published
The recent crypto market crash has sent shivers down the spines of most holders. However, for the OG investors, the current bear market is nothing but a temporary correction. In addition, Metaverse crypto coins continue to see significant price gains, with some rising as high as 23% today. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth lowest to highest. 3. Moon Nation Game (MNG) +12% Launched in June 2021, Moon Nation Game is a crypto-gaming ecosystem built with a play-to-earn model. It features an NFT marketplace and a bridgeFull Article