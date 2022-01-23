Wall Street’s main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had their biggest weekly drops since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Risk aversion dominated financial markets during the last trading week, while the weak quarterly report from Netflix added further pressure on the S&P 500 and the […]



La notizia Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after last week’s sell-off era stato segnalata su Invezz.