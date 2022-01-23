Should I buy IBM shares after Q4 results?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) will announce fourth-quarter earnings results this Monday, January 24, after the market closes. IBM shares have weakened slightly above 3% since the beginning of 2022 year, and the current price stands at $129.35. UBS downgraded IBM IBM will announce fourth-quarter earnings results this Monday; the consensus earnings per share […]



