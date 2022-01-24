Kohl’s stock jumped 35% on Monday morning: here’s why

Shares of Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) jumped nearly 35% on Monday after the American retail chain confirmed it had received takeover proposals from at least two private equity companies. Kohl’s received a takeover proposal for $65 a share New York-based Sycamore Partners wants to acquire Kohl’s at $65 a share that represents a 39% premium […]



