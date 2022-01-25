Top 5 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Coins You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Many Metaverse crypto coins are currently on sale with the recent crypto crash. Now is the time if you’re looking to accumulate crypto for the next bull run. This article looks at our top five underrated Metaverse crypto coins you probably haven’t heard of, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest. 5. Revomon (REVO) – $10 million Launched in April 2021, Revomon is a Pokemon-inspired Metaverse that combines an immersive virtual reality experience with NFTs. Revomon features play-to-earn mechanics in their Metaverse, a staking/farming platform for REVO tokens, and a DAO that votes on major decisions about the platform at