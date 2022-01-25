Should I invest in Verizon Communications after Q4 results?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) shares remain under pressure even though the company reported strong fourth-quarter results this Tuesday. Outlook remains positive Verizon Communications reported strong fourth-quarter results today; total revenue has increased by 4.8% Y/Y to $34.1 billion, slightly above expectations, while the non- GAAP earnings per share were $1.31 (beats by $0.03). Wireless […]



