Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported a record $50 billion in sales for the holiday quarter on Tuesday. Its Q2 results came in ahead of Street estimates; still, shares tanked 5.0% in after-hours trading. Notable figures in Microsoft’s earnings report Microsoft noted $18.8 billion in earnings or $2.48 per share versus the year-ago figure of […]



La notizia Jefferies analyst on Microsoft Q2 results: ‘this is not good for tech’ era stato segnalata su Invezz.