SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci should focus on long-term investments instead of constantly worrying about the dwindling prices of cryptocurrencies. He said this during an interview on January 25. According to Scaramucci, many people in crypto claim to be long-term investors until a short-term bearish market sends them into a state of panic, forcing them […]



La notizia Anthony Scaramucci says BTC’s recent crash will be short-lived era stato segnalata su Invezz.