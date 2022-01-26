Here’s what you should look for in Tesla Q4 results on Wednesday

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is down 20% in the stock market this month, but Jefferies’s analyst says a beat on 30% gross margin and 15% EBIT margin could get the stock going. Philippe Houchois sees close to 50% upside in Tesla On CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange”, Philippe Houchois agreed that competition had been rising for Tesla […]



