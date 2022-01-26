YouTube CEO says the site seeks to capitalize on Web3

YouTube is looking to expand ways to help creators capitalize on new technologies like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Susan Wojcicki, the site’s CEO, revealed this news on January 26 in her annual letter, which laid out the company’s priorities. In her letter, Wojcicki claimed the popular video site intends to start dabbling in sectors that have […]



