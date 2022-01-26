Will Scotland's Pivot To Wind Power Pay Off?

Scotland has auctioned off parts of its seabed to wind energy companies, raising $951 million and propelling the country’s renewable energy industry. But some are questioning whether it’s the right move to sell Scotland’s significant wind energy potential to private companies. As part of the auction, 17 projects were selected from 74 applications for an area of seabed totaling 7,000km2as part of the Scottish Government’s Sectoral Marine Plan. This marks the first offshore leasing round in over a decade. Scottish Power…