JetBlue Airways Posts Adj. Pre-tax Loss In Q4; Issues Q1 Guidance

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.36 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to adjusted profit per share of $0.56, two years ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.39, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Excluding one-time items, adjusted pre-tax loss was $145 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.