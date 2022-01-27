Shares of Diageo plc (LON: DGE) are up 2.0% on Thursday after the British multinational reported solid profit for the first six months of fiscal 2022 on robust growth in higher-end brands. Highlights from Diageo’s H1 financial results Diageo reported £1.97 billion ($2.65 billion) in net profit versus the year-ago figure of £1.58 billion. On […]



La notizia Diageo CEO: ‘we feel good about navigating inflationary environment’ era stato segnalata su Invezz.