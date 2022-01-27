Norway’s Oil Fund Booked Second-Best Return Ever In 2021

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, Norway’s $1.3-trillion wealth fund, enjoyed last year its second-best return in history, earning the equivalent of $176 billion, driven by technology and financials, while energy stocks globally made the strongest return last year. The Government Pension Fund Global, as the so-called ‘oil fund’ is officially known, said on Thursday that it returned 14.5 percent, equivalent to $176 billion (1.58 trillion Norwegian crowns) last year. This was the second-best return ever for the world’s…