A new cryptocurrency known as Grimace coin is trending in social media after MacDonald’s said that it shall start accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) payments if Tesla accepts Grimace coin. Following its first mention by MacDonald’s, the Grimacecoin has gained traction and besides it being completely new within the crypto sphere, traders are already showing interest in […]



La notizia Where to buy Grimace coin: the trending token after Elon Musk and MacDonald’s Twitter feud era stato segnalata su Invezz.