Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (BTH, GSG, XDOGE)

This week crypto markets held support relatively well and traded sideways. Many Metaverse crypto coins saw double-digit price gains, some gaining over 25% today. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest. 3. Bit Hotel (BTH) +25% Launched in December 2021, Bit Hotel is a Social-first play-to-earn NFT gaming Metaverse where users can compete to earn Bit Hotel tokens and acquire native NFTs. Users can utilize the NFTs in-game as characters, hotel rooms, furniture, and more. The Bit Hotel ecosystem will feature a play-to-earn Metaverse, an