Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (BTH, GSG, XDOGE)

Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (BTH, GSG, XDOGE)

The Merkle

Published

This week crypto markets held support relatively well and traded sideways. Many Metaverse crypto coins saw double-digit price gains, some gaining over 25% today. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest. 3. Bit Hotel (BTH) +25% Launched in December 2021, Bit Hotel is a Social-first play-to-earn NFT gaming Metaverse where users can compete to earn Bit Hotel tokens and acquire native NFTs. Users can utilize the NFTs in-game as characters, hotel rooms, furniture, and more. The Bit Hotel ecosystem will feature a play-to-earn Metaverse, an

Full Article