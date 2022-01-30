Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $100 Million to Watch in 2022

This weekend crypto markets are showing signs of life as Bitcoin and Ethereum manage to hold support. Metaverse crypto coins are also seeing price gains, with most projects in the green this weekend. Today we look at our top five picks for the best Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $100 million to watch in 2022, ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest. 5. Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) 24-hour Trading Volume: $10 million Market Cap: $89 million Unit Price: $0.13 Launched in December 2020, Terra Virtua Kolect is a blockchain-powered immersive digital collectibles platform on Mobile, AR,