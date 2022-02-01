Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $1 to Watch in February 2022

After dealing with bearish momentum at the new year, the markets are starting to find and maintain support, leading to sideways trading. When Bitcoin and Ethereum maintain their levels, many niche projects like Metaverse crypto coins and meme coins can see significant price gains. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins to watch in February 2022 that could explode in value this month, ordered by the current market cap, lowest to highest. 5. Alien Worlds (TLM) Market Cap: $100 million Unit Price: $0.11 Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is the most popular Metaverse