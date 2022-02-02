The PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock price crashed on Tuesday after the company published strong results but weak guidance. The stock has crashed by over 17% in extended hours and is trading at about $145. That price is about 53% below its all-time high while its valuation has crashed to more than $185 billion. Growth concerns […]Full Article
PayPal stock price forecast: buy the earnings dip or sell the rip?
