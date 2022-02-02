India has included a crypto tax in its Union Budget 2022. The cryptocurrency market in India remains highly unregulated. However, this tax will now introduce some form of clarity in the Indian cryptocurrency market. India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has proposed a 30% tax on the income generated from the transfer of digital assets. Sitharaman […]Full Article
India’s Finance Minister unveils the Union Budget 2022 to tax crypto
