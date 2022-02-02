New York Times Company Targets At Least 15 Mln Subscribers By 2027-end

The New York Times Company (NYT) said the company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with approximately 7.6 million paid subscribers with approximately 8,789,000 paid subscriptions across its print and digital products. Of the 7.6 million subscribers, 6.8 million were paid digital subscribers with 8,005,000 paid digital-only subscriptions, a net increase of 375,000 subscriptions compared with the end of the third quarter of 2021 and a net increase of 1,273,000 subscriptions compared with the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Looking forward, the company plans to increasingly promote a high-value New York Times bundled digital subscription, and has set a new goal of at least 15 million total subscribers to The Times by year-end 2027.