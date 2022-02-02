Ford To Spend Up To $20 Billion On Its Electric Vehicle Push

Ford has announced today it plans to spend as much as $20 billion to accelerate its shift to electric vehicles. The company's newest reorganization efforts are being spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley and Doug Field, the former head of Apple’s car project. Under the plane, Ford will spend $10 billion to $20 billion over the next 5 to 10 years to convert factories from traditional ICE production infrastructure to buildings with EV production capabilities, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The report…