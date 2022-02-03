Wormhole, a Solana and Ethereum bridge, suffers a $320M hack

Wormhole, a Solana and Ethereum bridge, suffers a $320M hack

Invezz

Published

Wormhole, a bridge that links Ethereum and Solana, has lost over $320 million (£236.08 million) to a malicious actor. A report unveiled this news on February 2, noting that the attacker stole the funds earlier that day. The developers behind the Wormhole protocol confirmed this news on Twitter. As a result, the developers shut down […]

Full Article