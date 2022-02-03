Major Northwest Europe Oil Terminals Disrupted By Cyberattack

Major Northwest Europe Oil Terminals Disrupted By Cyberattack

Operations at the oil terminals of some of northwest Europe's biggest ports have been disrupted by a large-scale cyberattack, brokers and authorities told AFP on Thursday.   Antwerp in Belgium—Europe's second-largest port after Rotterdam—and the major German port Hamburg were among those targeted in the cyberattack. "There was a cyber attack at various terminals, quite some terminals are disrupted," Jelle Vreeman, a senior broker at Rotterdam-based Riverlake, told AFP. "Their software is being hijacked and they can't process barges.…

